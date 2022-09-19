The jump in the MSCI India index’s market capitalization during the current quarter has also been primarily dependent on Gautam Adani firms …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Gautam Adani’s ascent boosts India’s clout in emerging-market equities - September 19, 2022
- Gautam Adani’s rise to world’s second-richest boosts equities’ clout - September 19, 2022
- After 12 years, TINA mindset for global equities is shaken - September 19, 2022