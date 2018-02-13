GBP/JPY bowing under the weight of the Yen as equities shake out ahead of London

Sterling dropping against the Yen as risk aversion comes back. UK CPI data promises some healthy volatility at 09:30 today. GBP/JPY is stooping lower in Tokyo markets, trading to the downside of the 150.00 handle ahead of the London session. The pair is …
