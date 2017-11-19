The GCC equity markets that have missed the global equities bonanza this year, may rally in 2018 as economic reforms start bearing fruits and investor enthusiasm rise on the back of Aramco share float and anticipation of market upgrades, according to a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- GCC equities may turn around next year: market report - November 19, 2017
- FPIs inflow in equities at $2-billion in November so far - November 19, 2017
- Foreign Portfolio Investors inflow in equities at $2-billion in November so far - November 19, 2017