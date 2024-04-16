A recent report by BoB Economics delves into the macroeconomic factors during the previous election cycle in 2019 and compares them with the current year. The report highlights the months of April and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- General Elections 2024: How macroeconomic factors like equities, FPIs, inflation this year compare with 2019 polls - April 16, 2024
- ETFs that buy bank stocks are under pressure, lagging U.S. equities market - April 16, 2024
- Discussing the current state and future prospects of equities [Video] - April 16, 2024