European shares were flat on Monday as prospects of an escalation in the Middle East conflict kept investors on the sidelines, though equities in Poland climbed following Sunday’s parliamentary …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Geopolitical concerns pressure European stocks, Polish equities shine - October 16, 2023
- Market update: HK/China equities search for upward momentum - October 16, 2023
- Markets fall on weak Asian equities, spike in Brent crude oil prices - October 16, 2023