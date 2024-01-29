110.01 cr after a big sell off seen so far in January and short covering by domestic institutions ahead of Budget, as they were net buyers of equities worth Rs.3,221.34 cr. Index heavyweight Reliance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Global Cues, FPIs Buying Equities Drive Market Up - January 29, 2024
- U.S. equities with GEM exposure to invest in – UBS - January 29, 2024
- Outlook for equities bullish with spending likely to rise - January 29, 2024