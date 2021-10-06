Weak global cues along with profit bookings and high crude oil prices dented India’s key equity indices — S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 – during Wednesdays late afternoon trade session. Globally, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Global cues, high crude prices dent equities; metals’ stocks fall (Lead) - October 6, 2021
- Equities Drive Third Point - October 6, 2021
- GRAPHIC-Asian equities see massive outflows on inflation worries - October 6, 2021