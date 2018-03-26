Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Positive cues from the European markets, along with healthy buying in banking, consumer durables, auto and metal stocks, pushed the key Indian equity indices higher on Monday. According to market observers, positive global cues on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Global cues, short-covering lift equities; Nifty50 reclaims 10k mark - March 26, 2018
- Global cues, short-covering lift equities; Nifty50 reclaims 10k mark (Roundup) - March 26, 2018
- Saudi equities gain traction - March 26, 2018