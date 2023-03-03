LONDON – World stock markets rose Friday after a top Federal Reserve official said he would back a small interest rate hike at its next meeting and hinted at a possible summer pause to evaluate how …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Global equities advance on lower rate hopes - March 3, 2023
- Indian Equities Finish Week Higher; Adani Enterprises Surges 17% - March 3, 2023
- Rupee gains 63 paise to close at 81.97 against US dollar amid a rally in Indian equities - March 3, 2023