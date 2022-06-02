Market sentiment remains bearish due to the prevailing uncertainty caused by the pace of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes, and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on food and commodity pr …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Global equities fall despite positive US economic data, dollar rises - June 1, 2022
- Tech, financials drag Australian shares lower; global equities fall despite positive US economic data - June 1, 2022
- Mining Equities - June 1, 2022