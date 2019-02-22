Global equities gain on potential trade war breakthrough

StockMarketWire.com – World stocks enjoyed some positive momentum as investors hoped for a deal between the US and China to put an end to the trade war. The FTSE 100 closed 0.1% higher at 7,178. On Wa…
