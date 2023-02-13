Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also opened 1.08 per cennt lower, even as the Shanghai composite fell 0.11 per cent. The Shenzhhen Component was up 0.56 per cent at the time of the report.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Global Equities Overnight on Feb 13, 2023: US stocks, Asia markets, company results this week - February 12, 2023
- Eva Lee on China Equities (Radio) - February 12, 2023
- Asian Equities Tumble After Wall Street Slump: Markets Wrap - February 12, 2023