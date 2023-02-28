Asian markets were up on Tuesday as Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.51 per cent, along with Australia’s ASX 200 that rose 0.57 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was up almost one per cent in early trade.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Global Equities Overnight on Feb 28, 2023: Asian markets rise post uptick in US stocks; all eyes on India’s GDP data today - February 27, 2023
- Credit Suisse head of equities syndicate exits - February 27, 2023
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Continues to Drive Forward Life-Changing Medical Innovation to Address the Rapidly Growing Mental Health Crisis - February 27, 2023