The global stock rebound continued Friday in Asia, with equities working to erase declines from earlier in the week. Japan again led the way. The Nikkei jumped 1.5%, putting it into positive territory for the week. It hasn’t had a down week since early …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Global Equities Rebound Continues in Asia - November 16, 2017
- Asian equities extend gains after US stocks rally; Nikkei rises 1.6% - November 16, 2017
- Is Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Undervalued? - November 16, 2017