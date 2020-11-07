Global stocks retreated today as traders continued to watch the streaming election results from the United States. In Europe, the DAX index, Stoxx 50, and CAC 40 declined by more than 1.40%. Similarly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Global equities retreat as Joe Biden extends lead - November 7, 2020
- Philadelphia Board of Pensions hires domestic equities manager - November 7, 2020
- US Election 2020 | Biden’s tax hikes might reduce incentive to invest in US equities: Mark Mobius - November 6, 2020