Global investor optimism lifted shares on Wednesday despite blurry inflation forecasts as bank earnings and oil supply concerns boosted trading sentiment.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Global equities rise despite inflation forecasts, oil price climbs - April 13, 2022
- Equities get boost from strong start to US corporate earnings season - April 13, 2022
- Commentary: Equities rally, but central banks ready to ruin the party - April 13, 2022