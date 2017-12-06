With only one month left in 2017, asset prices look set to deliver stellar results for the year. In fact, equities are due for their best calendar year result since at least 2013, and quite possibly 2009, with emerging markets increasing 30.0% year-to-date …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Global Equities Set for Best Year Since 2013 - December 6, 2017
- US stocks open lower as global equities fall - December 6, 2017
- Bank, Fintech IPOs To Ride The Rotation Into Finance Equities - December 6, 2017