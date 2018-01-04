With the Dow Jones Industrial Average hurtling towards 25,000 points, top Citi adviser Kathy Keung says high equity prices are one of her clients’ main concerns, given the increased risk their portfolios bear as a result. Still, Ms Keung says clients are …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Strong Gains for Global Equities, US Dollar Stable after Fed Minutes - January 4, 2018
- European equities open firmer at the start of trading - January 4, 2018
- Global growth should underpin equities in 2018: Citi adviser Kathy Keung - January 4, 2018