Asian share markets followed Wall Street into the red on Wednesday as surprising strength in global surveys of services stoked fears that central banks would have to lift interest rates yet further …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Wells Fargo: ‘We do not believe equities have broken out into a sustainable rally’ - February 22, 2023
- POLL-Mexico equities upswing conditional on “nearshoring” results in 2023 - February 22, 2023
- Equities desks knocked back on blocks but chase anyway - February 22, 2023