Treasury yields hit 16-year high above 4.85%*Yen jumps; Japan officials not confirming intervention*Rising dollar has Asia currencies on back footBy Tom WestbrookSINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) – Asian stocks sank to 11-month lows on Wednesday as an ongoing rout in global bond markets saw U.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slump as bond sell-off spooks markets - October 5, 2023
- Indian Equities Close Higher, Lifted Mainly by Auto, IT and Capital Goods - October 5, 2023
- How investable are Chinese equities right now? - October 5, 2023