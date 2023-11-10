Asian stocks fell to their lowest in a week on Friday, while the dollar was firm as elevated Treasury yields weighed on sentiment after hawkish comments from U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell extinguished expectations of a peak in interest rates.
