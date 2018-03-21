* Dollar eases off three-week high (Updates throughout, changes dateline, byline, adds quotes) LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) – World shares were flat on Wednesday and the dollar eased off three-week highs as investors marked time before a likely hike in U.S …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities, dollar slip as Fed rate path jitters build - March 21, 2018
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, dollar slip as Fed rate path jitters build - March 21, 2018
- Asian Equities Bounce Back Ahead of Fed Meeting - March 21, 2018