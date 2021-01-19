Global equity benchmarks jumped and safe-haven currencies such as the U.S. dollar dipped on Tuesday as Janet Yellen used a confirmation hearing on her appointment as Treasury secretary to bolster the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending - January 19, 2021
- Oil Surges With Equities on Hopes Stimulus Will Boost Economy - January 19, 2021
- Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending - January 19, 2021