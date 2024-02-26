Markets await inflation data from US, euro area and Japan (Updates prices at 10:53 a.m ET/ 1553 GMT) By Sinéad Carew and Yoruk Bahceli Feb 26 (Reuters) – MSCI’s global equity index was down slightly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Global equities index sluggish with inflation in focus - February 26, 2024
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities index sluggish with inflation in focus - February 26, 2024
- Equities could break records if investors diversify, says Goldman - February 26, 2024