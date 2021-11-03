GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities peak, Treasuries climb after Fed affirms taper plan

World shares climbed on Wednesday as U.S. Treasuries rose and the curve steepened after the U.S. Federal Reserve, as expected, approved plans to begin scaling back its bond-buying stimulus program …
