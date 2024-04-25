Interest rate markets digest slowdown in US GDP growth rate Mining sector M&A lifts FTSE to new all-time high Yen drops to latest 34-year low Graphic: World FX rates …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Tepid economic data weighs on equities; yen sinks to fresh lows - April 25, 2024
- SECNAV travels to site of Francis Scott Key Bridge, oversees Navy equities - April 25, 2024
- China Market extends gain on positive equities outlook - April 25, 2024