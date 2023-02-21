European shares were down at the close of Tuesday trading, following a mixed closing in Asia and a red open for Wall Street. The Stoxx Europe 600 lost 0.20%, London’s FTSE 100 edged down 0.5%, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Why Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio - February 22, 2023
- Market Outlook: Gautam Duggad, Head of Research – Institutional Equities, MOFSL In Conversation With Anil Singhvi - February 22, 2023
- Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Wednesday Trading - February 22, 2023