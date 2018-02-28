Fears over rising interest rates following Fed Powell’s first congressional testimony, sent Wall Street tumbling overnight. Powell’s unequivocal optimism over the outlook for the US economy and his hawkishness have led investors to believe that the Fed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Pre-Market Technical Scan on Drug Makers Equities — GW Pharma, Heron Therapeutics, Immune Pharma, and Johnson & Johnson - February 28, 2018
- Global sell off in equities resumes on hawkish Fed Powell - February 28, 2018
- Pre-Market Technical Scan on Savings & Loans Equities — New York Community, Northwest Bancshares, People’s United Financial, and Washington Federal - February 28, 2018