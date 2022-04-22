Gold yesterday settled down by -0.41% at 52413 as the U.S. Treasury yields resumed their climb while gains in equities also tempered the safe-haven metal’s appeal. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Powell’s hawkish talons shred equities - April 22, 2022
- Gold Dropped as Gains In Equities Tempered the Safe-Haven Metal’s Appeal - April 22, 2022
- Rupee advances for 2nd day on weak dollar, rally in equities - April 21, 2022