Leading the way in gold ETF flows were the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) and the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU), which were both above $100 million for the week, at $205 million and $160 million for the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Gold ETF Flows Steady as Equities, Bonds Positive - April 12, 2023
- MOVES-Goldman Sachs reshuffles equities unit executives after top trader Montesano’s exit - April 12, 2023
- Live news: Asian equities rise as traders assess US interest rate outlook - April 12, 2023