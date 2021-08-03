Gold falls on rising U.S. equities

Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Tuesday as U.S. equities strengthened. The most active gold contract for December delivery fell 8.1 U.S. dollars, or 0.44 …
