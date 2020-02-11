Gold is reporting losses in Asia amid gains in equities and could snap the four-day winning streak on sustained strength in the dollar index. The yellow metal is currently trading at session lows near …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Bonds vs equities, who is right? - February 10, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD reports losses as equities trade in the green - February 10, 2020
- Nomura’s McCafferty Likes Asian Equities - February 10, 2020