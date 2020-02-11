Gold Prices Fall as Asian Equities Rebound; Powell’s Speech Awaited

Investing.com – Gold prices fell on Tuesday in Asia ahead of testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Gold Futures for April delivery lost 0.5% to $1,571.65 by 1:40 AM ET (05:40 GMT).
