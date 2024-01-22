Gold prices eased on Monday as investors rolled back expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut at the end of March, with a surge in equity markets further …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Gold slides on trimmed US rate cut bets, rallying equities - January 22, 2024
- Hotel Equities forms strategic partnership with PPC - January 22, 2024
- Live news: European equities notch gains as rise in tech stocks offsets fall in utilities - January 22, 2024