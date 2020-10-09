Spot gold was little changed at $1,889.21 per ounce by 11:18 am EDT (1518 GMT) flipping back and forth between positive and negative territory. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,893.70. While there is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Gold steadies as election uncertainty offsets higher dollar, equities - October 8, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as election uncertainty offsets higher dollar, equities - October 8, 2020
- We are in a ‘generational opportunity for equities,’ strategist says - October 8, 2020