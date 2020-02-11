** Asian shares inched higher on Tuesday, after U.S. stocks hit a record peak overnight, as investors assessed how quickly China’s factories could return to work as the coronavirus continues to spread …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Gold reports losses as equities trade in the green - February 10, 2020
- Gold steady as virus fears counter firmer equities - February 10, 2020
- European Equities: Another Quiet Day Leaves the Coronavirus and FED Chair Powell Testimony - February 10, 2020