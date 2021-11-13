Goldman downgrades Indian equities, sees strong growth in ’22

Goldman Sachs sees macro headwinds emerging as the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India tighten financial conditions and crude oil prices stay elevated, which could be risks to the market.
