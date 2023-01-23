James Ashley, head of international market strategy at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said the earnings outlook for equities would be challenged if the economy is headed toward a recession or …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Goldman Sachs Asset Management says ‘most concerned’ about earnings outlook for equities - January 23, 2023
- Equities not the only game in town: Vetri Subramaniam, UTI Mutual Fund - January 23, 2023
- EPU: Peruvian Equities Offer High Long-Term Returns - January 23, 2023