“Bad news” on growth has become “good news” for rates, with a positive correlation between macroeconomic surprises and 10-year yields across regions, including the UK, Goldman Strategists said Monday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Goldman Sachs: Bad news on growth good news for US equities - June 25, 2024
- Citi: Bullish positioning in US equities high but Nasdaq momentum fading - June 25, 2024
- Markets update: Bitcoin rebounds and Japanese equities surge - June 25, 2024