After an exodus of Goldman Sachs operatives from its Australian equities team, the Wall Street bank has taken the first step two months later in replacing staff by hiring a former Credit Suisse banker …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Goldman Sachs replaces its ANZ head of equities - June 25, 2024
- Goldman Sachs Appoints Mark Davis as Head of Australian & New Zealand Equities - June 25, 2024
- Goldman Sachs hires Mark Davis to run equities - June 25, 2024