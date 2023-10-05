While this year’s surge in equity markets makes for a great backdrop for Prime Minister Narendra Modi — who is seeking a third term in office — a sense of caution is building. Goldman’s view comes as overseas investors sold $2.3 billion worth of Indian stocks on a net basis in September, following six months of inflows.
