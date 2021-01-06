Gold’s New Year Rally Loses Momentum as Equities, Yields Advance

Gold reached an eight-week high as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields topped 1% for the first time since March, with investors tracking elections in Georgia that will determine control of the Senate.
