Foreigners were net sellers of Asian equities for a fourth straight month in August, as the region was hit by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases that hurt factory activity and prompted fresh lockdowns.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Nordic veteran takes equities CIO post at wealth firm - September 2, 2021
- GRAPHIC-Asian equities see foreign outflows for fourth straight month in August - September 2, 2021
- Equities mixed after similar session on Wall Street - September 2, 2021