Asian equities faced big outflows in January on concerns over a surge in U.S yields, with the Federal Reserve indicating that it would be more aggressive in tightening its monetary policy this year.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- GRAPHIC-Foreign outflows from Asian equities hit seven-month high in Jan - February 7, 2022
- Equities slump in afternoon trade; Sensex slips over 1,000 pts (Ld) - February 7, 2022
- Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) - February 7, 2022