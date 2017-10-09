Graphic: Foreigners trim holdings of Asian equities in September

REUTERS – Foreign investors sold Asian equities for the third straight month in September as a rising U.S. dollar and the appeal of rallying U.S. stocks spurred them to lighten portfolios in the region. Data from seven Asian exchanges showed foreign …
