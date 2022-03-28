Gross margins, difference between net sales and cost of goods sold, have been squeezed by an unprecedented increase in input costs across the board led by global crude oil.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Gross margins will compress more as inflation delays normal, says Sanjeev Prasad of Kotak Equities - March 28, 2022
- Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:MPW) - March 28, 2022
- High input costs will impact demand; bullish on Reliance, Airtel, Cipla: Kotak Institutional Equities - March 28, 2022