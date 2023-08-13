Trade volumes in the main market rose 17% to 159.85mn shares, while value declined 9% to QR334.63mn and deals by 27% to 11,121. The venture market saw a 66% plunge in trade volumes to 0.63mn equities, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Gulf funds’ increased buying lifts QSE sentiments; Islamic equities outperform - August 13, 2023
- FPIs Grow Cautious on Indian Equities, Still View Financials Attractive - August 13, 2023
- FPIs Invest In Equities On Global Uncertainty, Concerns Over China - August 13, 2023