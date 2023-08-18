Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. (TSX-V: GUF) an established company focused on the acquisition, management and development of anchored shopping centres in Western Canada, reports a 6.4% increase in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. reports on Second Quarter Results with Revenue of $1,072,388 - August 18, 2023
- Indian Equities Dip for Second Straight Day Due to Worries Over Another Rate Hike in US, Weak Chinese Economy - August 18, 2023
- EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX rise as yuan firms, equities decline on US rate, China fears - August 18, 2023