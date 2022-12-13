Anna Han of Wells Fargo Securities discusses why the bank’s price target on the S&P 500 is 4,200 for next year, but says it won’t be a straight line to that level.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Han: Yields will likely drift back up, weighing on equities in the first quarter of next year - December 13, 2022
- Crypto markets follow equities hand-in-hand towards greener pastures - December 13, 2022
- Equities trade mixed before the US Fed rate decision and CPI data - December 13, 2022