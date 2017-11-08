Hannover Re cashes out of almost €1bn equities portfolio

German reinsurer Hannover Re has sold its entire portfolio of equities, worth almost €1bn, and put the money into government bonds instead. The company has €40bn of investments, which it uses to back the risks that it takes on from customers.
